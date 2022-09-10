 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Jacksonville Routt Catholic unleashes full fury on Beardstown 49-6

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Beardstown 49-6 on September 10 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 7-0 lead over Beardstown.

The Rockets' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Beardstown and Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with September 10, 2021 at Beardstown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News