Storm warning: Jacksonville Routt Catholic unleashes full fury on Beardstown 49-6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Beardstown 49-6 on September 10 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 7-0 lead over Beardstown.

The Rockets' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

