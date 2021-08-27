Storm warning: Moweaqua Central A & M unleashes full fury on LeRoy 41-6

Moweaqua Central A & M swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush LeRoy 41-6 at Leroy High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Moweaqua Central A & M and LeRoy were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.