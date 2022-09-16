 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Pana rains down on Staunton 28-3

Pana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Staunton 28-3 on September 16 in Illinois football.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-3 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Pana and Staunton played in a 49-7 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 2 , Pana squared off with Hillsboro in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

