Storm warning: Pana rains down on Staunton 28-3

Pana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Staunton 28-3 on September 16 in Illinois football.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-3 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

