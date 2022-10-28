Storm warning: Pana unleashes full fury on Auburn 59-30

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Pana put away Auburn 59-30 during this Illinois football game.

Pana opened with a 23-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The Trojans stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 27-8.

Pana thundered to a 59-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

