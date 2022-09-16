Storm warning: Shelbyville unleashes full fury on Tuscola 40-6

Shelbyville showed no mercy to Tuscola, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16.
The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola.
Shelbyville charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 2, Tuscola faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Shelbyville took on Bridgeport Red Hill on September 3 at Bridgeport Red Hill High School. For more, click here.
