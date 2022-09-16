Storm warning: Shelbyville unleashes full fury on Tuscola 40-6

Shelbyville showed no mercy to Tuscola, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola.

Shelbyville charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

