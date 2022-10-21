Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains down on Springfield Southeast 56-12

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Southeast 56-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off with September 3, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on October 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
