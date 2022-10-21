 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains down on Springfield Southeast 56-12

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Southeast 56-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off with September 3, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on October 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

