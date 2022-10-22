Storm warning: Springfield unleashes full fury on Springfield Lanphier 41-14

Springfield's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Springfield Lanphier 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Springfield struck in front of Springfield Lanphier 27-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Senators added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.

