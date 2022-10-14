Storm warning: St. Joseph-Ogden rains down on Rantoul Township 57-14

St. Joseph-Ogden showed no mercy to Rantoul Township, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rantoul Township through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles outpointed the Spartans 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

