Storm warning: St. Joseph-Ogden rains down on Rantoul Township 57-14

St. Joseph-Ogden showed no mercy to Rantoul Township, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rantoul Township through the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Eagles outpointed the Spartans 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul Township played in a 29-6 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Rantoul Township faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 30 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
