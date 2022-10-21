Storm warning: Stanford Olympia unleashes full fury on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

Stanford Olympia's river of points eventually washed away Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a 47-6 cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.
