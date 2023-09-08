Villa Grove took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 19-12 victory over upstart Nokomis in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Villa Grove opened with a 13-0 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Blue Devils and the Redskins were both scoreless.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Nokomis climbed back to within 13-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 26, Nokomis squared off with Arcola in a football game.

