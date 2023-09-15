Sullivan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-6 win over Argenta-Oreana on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The Redskins registered a 34-6 advantage at halftime over the Bombers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana squared off with Nokomis in a football game.

