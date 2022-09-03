 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop outlasts Nokomis in topsy-turvy battle 42-27

  • 0

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop dumped Nokomis 42-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Last season, Nokomis and Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop squared off with August 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News