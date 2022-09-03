Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop outlasts Nokomis in topsy-turvy battle 42-27

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop dumped Nokomis 42-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
Last season, Nokomis and Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop squared off with August 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop last season. For more, click here.
