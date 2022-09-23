 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op exerts defensive dominance to doom Macon Meridian 26-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op handle Macon Meridian 26-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Recently on September 9 , Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op squared off with Tuscola in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News