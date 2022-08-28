Sullivan/Okaw Valley football ends long losing streak with comeback victory against Newton

SULLIVAN -- The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team ended a more than four-season long losing streak on Friday by staging a fourth quarter comeback to top Newton 33-27 at home.

The Redskins opened their season with a victory for the first time since 2016 and were led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yard on the ground and two more scores.

Newton was up 12-0 as the first half was coming to an end and the Sullivan offense couldn't put a point on the board for their first five possessions. But with :39 seconds before the break, Christensen ran in a score from 20 yards out, making it 12-7.

Newton quarterback Max Meinhart threw two touchdowns in the third quarter and Christensen ran in other score from 23 yards out to make it 27-13 with :41 seconds left in the third quarter.

From there, it was all Reskins as Alex Fryman returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make it 27-19.

In the fourth quarter, Christensen connected with Aiden Ballinger for two long touchdown catches, the first from 40 yards out and the second a huge 94-yard score. With 2-point conversions on each score, Sullivan led 33-27. Ballinger finished with 187 yards receiving and two scores.

Newton wasn't able to get a drive together in their last 1:25 and Sullivan/Okaw Valley claimed their first victory since a 21-12 victory over Meridian in Week 5 of the 2016 season. Last season, the Redskins canceled their season after two weeks due to low participation number.

It is quite the turnaround as Newton beat Sullivan 50-6 last year. In Week 2, Sullivan/Okaw Valley will travel to Nokomis to try keep the momentum going and avenge a 50-0 loss last season.

This is the final season in the Central Illinois Conference for Sullivan/Okaw Valley as they will join the Lincoln Prairie Conference, along with Nokomis, for the 2023 season.