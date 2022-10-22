Sullivan-Okaw Valley football's playoffs hopes fall short in Week 9 loss to Clinton

SULLIVAN -- Sullivan-Okaw Valley football's remarkable season came to an end on Friday as their bid to pick up a fifth win and become playoff eligible fell short against Clinton, 28-20.

The Redskins were 4-4 entering Week 9 and a victory would have made them eligible for the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but the Maroons grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

After a scoreless first quarter, Clinton quarterback Colton Walker got the scoring started with a one-yard touchdown with 9:08 left in the second quarter, putting the Maroons up 7-0.

Sullivan took the lead 8-7 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Corkill to Hudson Ruppert, followed by a 2-point conversion as time was expiring at the half.

With 9:51 left in the third quarter, Clinton's Isaih Reynolds ran in an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Maroons the lead 13-8. Sullivan's Aian Fryman took the ensuring kickoff all the way for a touchdown to put the Redskins back up again 14-13.

Sullivan expanded their lead to 20-13 with 1:12 left in the third on a 23-yard pass from Corkill to Kaden Guest.

The fourth quarter was all Clinton as a 49-yard touchdown run by Dawson Graves, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Walker, gave the Maroons a 21-20 lead.

Clinton running back Tristin Potts added the last score of the game on a four-yard touchdown run with 4:23 left to give the Maroons the 28-20 victory.

Clinton finishes its season 4-5 after winning their final three games of the season against Warrensburg-Latham, Meridian and Sullivan.