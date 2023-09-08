Sullivan scored early and often in a 33-12 win over Toledo Cumberland during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Sullivan jumped in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins' offense thundered in front for a 33-6 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Toledo Cumberland didn't give up, slicing the gap to 33-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

