Arthur ALAH raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 43-35 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 21-8 lead over Villa Grove.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Devils rallied with a 27-22 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Villa Grove High School.

