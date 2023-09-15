Fithian Oakwood raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 34-25 win over Clifton Central during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 14-0 lead over Clifton Central.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as Clifton Central climbed back to within 28-19.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood played in a 39-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

