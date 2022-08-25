Take a look at Week 1's standout football games around Central Illinois

TUSCOLA — Tuscola football head coach Andy Romine and his team can't get away from last season fast enough.

The Warriors were 4-3 in games they played last season and lost two more due to COVID-related forfeits to finish 4-5 and miss the playoffs for the first time since Romine took over the program in 2015.

"The further that last season gets away from us the better we will be. I feel like that was a debacle and I was so disappointed for the kids we had a year ago," Romine said. "I guess you have got to put it in the past as quickly as you can. Hopefully we will face a little more normalcy and it seems like we are heading that way."

The Warriors open their season on Friday hosting Class 1A No. 9 Arcola for the 109th time in the schools' histories. Last season, the Warriors won 20-7 to extend their winning streak over the Purple Riders in the Cola Wars to 14 games.

With the Lincoln Prairie Conference expanding to 10 teams next season, Arcola won't have non-conference availability moving forward, effectively putting the Cola Wars on pause for the time being. But just as it had been stopped in the past, the two teams continue to find a way to play each other.

"We changed conference in 2007 and we didn't play until 2011 (in the Class 1A quarterfinals). We have had it going for four years again but conferences are so unstable that you just never know," Romine said. "I don't know if it is important to go out with a win because it is Arcola or because we just want to start the season right. If you are going to try to win a bunch of games, it is important to win the first game.

"We are two programs with a lot of history and tradition. I've got a ton of respect for them and we know Arcola will be prepared and ready to go."

Friday's battle will feature two quarterbacks looking to quickly find their footing as Purple Riders' Tanner Thomas, with one career start, faces the Warriors' Jordan Quinn, making his first start under center.

Quinn, a junior, was limited last season after suffering a broken collarbone but Romine is sure that Quinn will develop into something special at QB.

"I'm supremely confident in what Jordan brings to the table at quarterback and I anticipate that late in the season, he will be playing really good football because he's got tremendous arm talent and he's unbelievably intelligent," Romine said. "His experience level is basically non-existent but his confidence level is exactly the opposite of that and his ability level of what he brings to the table. We have had really good quarterbacks here and he is going to be in that conversation."

Quinn, the younger brother of All-State and DI basketball player Jalen Quinn, had a strong basketball season as a perimeter threat for the Warriors and Romine sees Quinn leading a more balanced offense this season.

"Our goal is always to be balanced and we were a little more run heavy a year ago. For certain, we are going to be more balanced. I anticipate there are times in a game we will throw the ball more times than we run it," Romine said. "Our expectation is to always play our best football late in the year. We didn't do that last year and we didn't play enough games because of COVID. This group in their history has not been overly successful and I think we will measure this group based on this year about how far they have come in their football careers."

No. 9 Arcola at Tuscola

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Arcola 9-3, Tuscola 4-5

LAST MEETING: Tuscola won 20-7 at Arcola in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Arcola hosts Reed-Custer and Tuscola travels to Sullivan-Okaw Valley in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB). For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL).

OF NOTE: Tuscola has won the three meeting since the Cola Wars returned in 2018 (there was no meeting during the spring 2021 season). Tuscola leads the all-time series 57-44-6 and has won the last 14 meetings. Arcola won 11 Cola War games in a row between 1983 and 1993. Arcola was ranked No. 9 in Class 1A in the preseason AP Poll.

No. 2 St. Teresa at Effingham

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: St. Teresa 12-1, Effingham 4-5

LAST MEETING: St. Teresa beat Effingham 42-7 at home in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: St. Teresa hosts Belleville Althoff Catholic and Effingham heads to Mahomet-Seymour in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB), Royce Harper (RB/LB), Elijah Wills (RB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/DB), Bryan Burcham (OL/DB). For Effingham, Tanner Pontious (QB), John Westendorf (RB), Garrett Wolfe (WR), Logan Heil (DL).

OF NOTE: Both teams have new turf fields this season. The Bulldogs are the first opponents to play on Effingham's Klosterman Field. St. Teresa hosts Belleville Althoff on the new turf at Boehm-Davis-Munn Field in Week 2. ... The Hearts failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2016. ... St. Teresa was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the preseason AP Poll, behind last year's state champion Wilmington.

MacArthur at Springfield Southeast

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: MacArthur 4-5, Southeast 3-6

LAST MEETING: Southeast won by forfeit, 1-0, last season.

NEXT WEEK: MacArthur hosts Chatham Glenwood; Southeast travels to Normal University in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For MacArthur, QB Brylan McHood-Jones, WR Azarion Richardson, RB Jamere Singleton

OF NOTE: COVID-related forfeits derailed MacArthur's season last year, spoiling a talented senior class' last hurrah. This year's Generals team doesn't have a large senior class, but it's a committed group that, along with a solid junior class, will keep the Generals competitive and striving for a playoff spot.

No. 3 Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Tri-Valley 12-1, ALAH 5-5

LAST MEETING: Tri-Valley beat ALAH 43-0 at home in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Tri-Valley plays Deer Creek-Mackinaw and ALAH heads to Meridian in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tri-Valley, Andrew Petrilli (QB/FS), Blake Regenold (RB/MLB), Josiah Semlow (WR). For ALAH, Kaden Feagin (QB/DB); Mason Allen (RB), Noah Garrett (WR/LB), Landon Waldrop (WR/DB), Jayce Parsons (WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (NG, LT), Chilton Ingram (K).

OF NOTE: Tri-Valley was ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the preseason AP Poll after advancing to the semifinals last season. The Vikings have made the playoffs 12 of the last 13 seasons. ... The Knight will have a new-look offense as All-State running back Feagin will pass more as a full-time quarterback this season. ALAH looks to make a fast start this season after losing their first three game last season and then winning five of their last six to qualify for the playoffs.