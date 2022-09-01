Take a look at Week 2's standout football games around Central Illinois

SULLIVAN — The streak is dead. Now it's time to start a different type of streak.

Those are the thoughts of Sullivan/Okaw Valley head football coach John Bertetto as the Redskins enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record for the first time in six seasons and the chance to keep the winning streak going against Nokomis.

"The 'streak' has finally ended, and that is now in the past. Our kids and coaches are looking to the future," Bertetto said. "We were able to learn a lot about our team in Week 1 and this week we have been focused on working on the things we need to improve on to compete again this Friday."

Nokomis had Sullivan's number last season, winning 54-0, but stumbled in Week 1, losing to Toulon Stark County in the opener.

"Nokomis is a good football program with a good coaching staff. They have had a lot of success in recent years, so they will definitely come out ready to play," Bertetto said. "We need to stay focused and sharpen things up on both sides of the ball to compete for a win on Friday night."

After the Week 1 win, Bertetto received a Gatorade bath from the team, a moment that will stick with him.

"The Gatorade bath was definitely a very cold and wet memory that I will have for the rest of my life. That was a first for me, and it was awesome," he said. "I think we are ready to turn a corner. Our kids have put in a ton of work this offseason and Friday helped our kids see that we can compete and win. Now I want the kids to totally forget the past."

Redskins sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen had a performance beyond his years, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns and running for 132 yards and two more scores in the 33-27 comeback victory. Christensen connected with Kyle Corkill on a 95-yard touchdown pass to give Sullivan the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

"Our last pass play that put us ahead was a great moment. Seeing Cooper roll out and Kyle getting separation from the corner at the right time ... it was a great throw and catch," Bertetto said. "Kyle used his speed to outrun their guys for the go-ahead touchdown and it was just awesome. It was like everything that moment was just going in slow motion."

Sullivan had to cancel their season after Week 2 last season due to low numbers but that didn't change the team's attitude moving in the practices this year.

"Going into this season, the atmosphere has just been different this year. From day one of summer workouts, the kids seemed ready and hungry to compete," Bertetto said. "Being at one of our practices, you would have never thought that we didn't play a varsity season last year. We have had some days at practice that lacked a little focus or discipline, but the kids have responded to us challenging them and are just ready to go this year."

Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Nokomis

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

RECORD: Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1-0, Nokomis 0-1

LAST WEEK: Sullivan defeated Newton 33-27. Nokomis lost to Toulon Stark County 49-21.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Sullivan canceled its season after Week 2 at 0-2, Nokomis was 7-3.

LAST MEETING: Nokomis defeated Sullivan 54-0 in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Sullivan opens CIC conference play against at Warrensburg-Latham in Week 3. Nokomis plays at East Alton-Wood River.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS). For Nokomis, Zaylon Sisk (RB/DB), Craig Bertolino (RB/MLB), Brenton Lyons (RB/OLB), Riley Reynolds (OLB).

OF NOTE: Nokomis is one of the 14 Illinois high schools that is not a member of a conference for football. That will change next season when it joins the Lincoln Prairie Conference along with Sullivan-Okaw Valley. ... Sullivan looks to win its first back-to-back game since winning the first two games of the 2016 season.

No. 7 Chatham Glenwood vs. MacArthur

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

RECORD: Chatham Glenwood 1-0, MacArthur 1-0

LAST WEEK: Chatham defeated Jacksonville 64-23 in Week 1. MacArthur defeated Springfield Southeast 40-8.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Glenwood was 6-4 and MacArthur was 4-5.

LAST MEETING: Glenwood defeated MacArthur 42-34 last season in Week 4.

NEXT WEEK: Glenwood hosts Normal University in Week 3. MacArthur travels to Springfield Lanphier.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Glenwood, Jack Knudson (QB/FS), Galashky Blaise (RB/WR), Tyzhone Randell (WR/CB), Miles Stapleton (WR/FS), Lane Lorton (FS), Brock Rogers (TE/OLB), Zach Phipps (FS). For MacArthur, Cameron France (QB), MJ Murphy (RB), Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Sam Owens (WR/CB).

OF NOTE: Chatham Glenwood is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in the most recent AP poll. MacArthur is receiving votes in Class 5A but not ranked. ... Last season, the Generals chipped away at Glenwood's lead but couldn't catch them in Week 4. ... Glenwood had a huge offensive night in Week 1 as Knudson was 15-for-19 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Blaise led the running attack with 168 yards on the ground and Randell (173) and Stapleton (104) both had more than 100 yards receiving. ... Generals quarterback Cameron France has big play potential after completing in a 45-yard touchdown run and a 57-yard TD pass to Richardson against Southeast last week. McHood-Jones also connected on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Sam Owens.

Toledo Cumberland at No. 8 Tuscola

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

RECORD: Toledo Cumberland is 0-1, Tuscola is 1-0

LAST WEEK: Cumberland lost to Shelbyville 38-14 in Week 1. Arcola defeated Arcola 30-13.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Cumberland was 8-2, Tuscola was 4-5.

LAST MEETING: Cumberland defeated Tuscola 26-22 in Week 2 of last season.

NEXT WEEK: Cumberland hosts Sangamon Valley/Tri-City in Week 3. Tuscola travels to Sullivan/Okaw Valley.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Cumberland, Bryant Weber (QB), Ross McBride (BR/OLB), Blake McMechan (RB), Maddox McElravy (WR/CB), Trevin Magee (WR/FS). For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL).

OF NOTE: Cumberland looks to get its season back on track after giving up nearly 250 yards rushing to Shelbyville. It was the Pirates' first Week 1 loss since the 2017 season. Cumberland finished second in the Lincoln Prairie Conference last season and was defeated in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs to Mount Sterling Brown County. ...Tuscola jumped into the Class 1A top 10 in the latest AP poll at No. 8. The Warriors look to get some revenge on the Pirates after last year's loss and continue their winning momentum going under junior quarterback Jordan Quinn.