Take a look at Week 4's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 4’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups and the Decatur city game.

Eisenhower (0-3) at MacArthur (2-1)

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: MacArthur defeated Springfield Lanphier 49-6 in Week 3. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beat Eisenhower 63-0.

LAST MEETING: MacArthur won 51-0 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Eisenhower hosts Normal University in Week 5. MacArthur travels to Sacred Heart-Griffin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Eisenhower, Aryion Stanley (QB), Darion Alexander (QB/RB), Gary Garner (WR), Gavyn Noblitt (LB). For MacArthur, Cameron France (QB), MJ Murphy (RB), Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Sam Owens (WR/CB).

NOTES: Eisenhower is looking to find some footing against MacArthur in the Decatur city game after having to play Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin in consecutive weeks. The Panthers last defeated MacArthur in Week 1 of the 2016 season, winning 28-7. The Panthers finished 7-4 that season while MacArthur was 1-8. ... The Generals have outscored the Panthers 104-0 in the last two city game meetings. Azarion Richardson had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown to open up the scoring for MacArthur last week.

Shelbyville (3-0) at No. 7 Tuscola (3-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Shelbyville defeated Clinton 40-10 in Week 3. Tuscola beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley 28-25.

LAST MEETING: Shelbyville won 26-21 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Shelbyville hosts Warrensburg-Latham in Week 5. Tuscola travels to Central A&M.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB). For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL).

NOTES: Led by junior quarterback Jordan Quinn, Tuscola orchestrated a comeback victory over the Redskins last week. Quinn scored the go-ahead score with 2:21 remaining, giving him his fourth touchdown of the night (three running, one passing). The Warriors are ranked No. 7 in Class 1A and Shelbyville is outside of the top 10 receiving votes. ... Rams quarterback Brody Boehm has nine touchdowns on the year (five running, four passing). The Shelbyville defense has given up just 10 points a game on average this season. Wide receiver/runner Ty Brachbill has 339 yards of total offense this season and five scores.

ALAH (2-1, 1-0 LPC) at Toledo Cumberland (1-2, 1-0 LPC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: ALAH defeated Villa Grove 35-18 in Week 3. Cumberland beat Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 41-6.

LAST MEETING: Cumberland won 45-0 last season.

NEXT WEEK: ALAH hosts Tri-County in Week 5. Cumberland plays at Arcola.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For ALAH, Kaden Feagin (QB/DB); Mason Allen (RB), Noah Garrett (WR/LB), Landon Waldrop (WR/DB), Jayce Parsons (WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (NG, LT), Chilton Ingram (K). For Toledo Cumberland, Bryant Weber (QB), Ross McBride (BR/OLB), Blake McMechan (RB), Maddox McElravy (WR/CB), Trevin Magee (WR/FS).

NOTES: The winner of this early Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup will have an advantage of the battle for the conference title. Knights quarterback Kaden Feagin had a tremendous rushing game last week against Villa Grove with 198 yards on 19 rushes and four touchdowns. On defense, Feagin led the team with 10 tackles. ... Cumberland rebounded from an 0-2 start last week as the offense picked up momentum. Pirates QB Bryant Weber threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns last week and Blake McMechan ran for 101 yards and a score.