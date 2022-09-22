Take a look at Week 5's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 5’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central State 8, Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups.

MacArthur (3-1) vs. No. 2 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: MacArthur beat Eisenhower 33-0 in Week 4. SHG defeated Jacksonville 55-14.

LAST MEETING: SHG won 41-13 in Week 7.

NEXT WEEK: MacArthur goes to Springfield High in Week 6. SHG plays at Normal University.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For MacArthur, Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Rodrick Millsap (RB), MJ Murphy (RB), Sam Owens (WR/CB), Jamere Singleton (WR/LB), Cameron France (QB), Ethan Badon (OL/DL), Kain Radley (OL/DL). For Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tyaire Lott (QB), Levi Hanauer (RB), Errol Sanders (RB), Madixx Morris (WR), Jake Hamilton (WR), Keshon Singleton (WR), Cory West (OLB), Hudson McMann (MLB), Reggie Thomas (DE), Jveon Bardwell (FS).

NOTES: Sacred Heart-Griffin sits at the top of the Central State 8 conference, along with Chatham Glenwood, at 4-0 this season. MacArthur is a game behind, with Rochester, with a 3-1 mark this season. Rochester hosts Glenwood this week. ... The Cyclones are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in the most recent AP poll behind No. 1 Joliet Catholic. ... SHG head coach Ken Leonard has announced he will be retiring at the end of this season and he will go out at the Illinois high school football's winningest coach with more than 400 career wins. In this year's Leonard Bowl between Leonard and his son, Rochester head coach Derek Leonard, the Cyclones won 62-27. ... The passing attack leads SHG's offense, with QB Tyaire Lott at 973 yards passing and seven touchdowns. The rushing side has only 586 yards on the ground through four games but those have come near the goal line — the Cyclones have 14 rushing TDs. ... MacArthur looks to keep some momentum going after a dominating win in the Decatur city game last week against Eisenhower. Generals quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones had four touchdowns last week (three rushing, one passing). The Generals last defeated SHG in 2017 with a 34-32 victory.

Tuscola (3-1) at Central A&M (3-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Tuscola lost to Shelbyville 40-6 in Week 4. Central A&M beat Clinton 13-6.

LAST MEETING: Tuscola won 20-14 in Week 5.

NEXT WEEK: Tuscola hosts Clinton in Week 6. Central A&M plays at Warrensburg-Latham.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL). For Central A&M, Drew Damery (QB), Colby Morrison (RB), Will Thompson (RB), Maddix Plain (WR), Carter Thomas (WR/CB), Hayden Sams (WR), Gabe Delmendo (LB), Kaden Piersall (LB).

NOTES: Tuscola had a tough loss to Shelbyville at home last week and doesn't want to lose any more ground in the Central Illinois Conference race. The Warriors were without running back Ben Hornaday last week and the Rams were able to limit Tuscola's offense to 64 yards rushing and 51 yards passing. ... Central A&M had to have some last-minute heroics to defeat Clinton, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to beat the Maroons 13-6. Running back Colby Morrison had another strong performance, running for 117 yards on 15 carries. QB Drew Damery was 8-for-14 for 97 yards and two scores.

Cumberland (2-2) at Arcola (2-2)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola defeated Tri-County 46-14. Cumberland beat ALAH 28-27.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 20-14 in Week 4.

NEXT WEEK: Cumberland hosts Villa Grove in Week 6. Arcola travels to Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Cumberland, Bryant Weber (QB), Ross McBride (BR/OLB), Blake McMechan (RB), Maddox McElravy (WR/CB), Trevin Magee (WR/FS). For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB).

NOTES: Arcola and Cumberland — the last two Lincoln Prairie Conference teams undefeated in conference play — do battle to take the conference lead on Friday. Both teams started the season by losing both of their non-conference games (Arcola to Tuscola and Braidwood Reed-Custer and Cumberland to Shelbyville and Tuscola) but have corrected things the last two weeks. Cumberland held off a comeback by ALAH in Week 4 and Pirates quarterback Bryant Weber threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Trevin Magee caught those three scores and had 149 yards. ... Arcola running back Grant Wilson had a huge game against Tri-County with four touchdowns and 113 yards. Quarterback Tanner Thomas had an all-around stand out game by throwing for a touchdown, rushing for a score and also catching a TD pass thrown by receiver Austin Kutz last week.