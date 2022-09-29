Take a look at Week 6's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 6’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Central State 8 and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups that will impact team's playoff hopes.

No. 2 St. Teresa (5-0) at Sullivan/Okaw Valley (4-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: St. Teresa beat Clinton 49-7. Sullivan defeated Meridian 26-0.

LAST MEETING: The Bulldogs and Redskins didn't play each other in 2021 or 2020. St. Teresa beat Sullivan 56-6 in 2019.

NEXT WEEK: St. Teresa hosts Tuscola in Week 7. Sullivan plays at Shelbyville.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB), Royce Harper (RB/LB), Elijah Wills (RB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/DB), Bryan Burcham (OL/DB). For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS).

NOTES: Sullivan is playing for the ability to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2015 but they have a huge challenge as Class 2A No. 2 St. Teresa comes to town. For conference rivals, the teams don't have much recent experience. With Sullivan ending their past two seasons early, the Bulldogs and Redskins haven't played each other since 2019. ... Last week against Clinton, St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer was 11-for-17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Ja'Carrion Jones led the team with 58 yards rushing and two scores. ... The Redskins defense shutout Meridian last week senior with senior defensive end Jace Rickey recording a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss. Sophomore Aian Fryman powered the offense with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Redskins passing game will be the biggest challenge the Bulldogs have faced this season as the St. T defense has given up just two scores over five games.

MacArthur (3-2) at Springfield (2-3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Spartan Field, Springfield Southeast High School

LAST WEEK: MacArthur was defeated by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 52-0. Springfield lost to Jacksonville 51-14.

LAST MEETING: MacArthur won 42-34 in Week 8.

NEXT WEEK: MacArthur hosts Jacksonville in Week 7. Springfield is at Springfield Southeast.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For MacArthur, Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Rodrick Millsap (RB), MJ Murphy (RB), Sam Owens (WR/CB), Jamere Singleton (WR/LB), Cameron France (QB), Ethan Badon (OL/DL), Kain Radley (OL/DL). For Springfield, Paul Hartman (QB), Bryson Thomas (RB), Artez Hanson (RB/WR), Kamaron Fowler (WR), Nathan Unland (LB), Kentrell Fortner (DE).

NOTES: Construction at Springfield's Memorial Stadium has forced Springfield Lanphier and Springfield High to play their games at Springfield Southeast this season. It has created a situation where the Senators are playing six of their nine games at Southeast this season. MacArthur makes its third trip to Springfield Southeast this week — the Generals faced the Spartans in Week 1 (winning 40-8) and then played Lanphier at Spartan Stadium in Week 3 (winning 49-6). ... The Senators have a limited passing game led by junior quarterback Paul Martman (16-for-45, 289 yards, three TDs) and will rely on the two strong runners in Artez Hanson (258 yards, three TDs) and Bryson Thomas (284 yards, two TDs). Hanson leads receivers with 177 yards and two TDs. ... This is a must-win for the Generals, who look to get back on track after a shutout loss to SHG in Week 5. This is the last remaining MacArthur opponent that has a losing record — the Generals finish with Jacksonville (3-2), Normal University (3-2) and Rochester (4-1).

Arcola (2-3, 2-1 LPC) at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City (2-3, 2-1 LPC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola lost to Cumberland 38-28. Sangamon Valley defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement 21-6.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 59-20 in Week 5.

NEXT WEEK: Arcola plays at ALAH in Week 7. SVTC plays at Villa Grove next week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Austin Kutz (WR), Michael Guana (RB), Daniel Galaviz (WR), Tyson Lewis (OLB/TE), Oden Barron (OLB). For Sangamon Valley, Chase Walters (RB/LB), Mason Hardy (RB), Kaden Dougherty (RB), Collin Crammer (WR), Grant Pickrell (LB).

NOTES: Although both teams have overall losing records, Arcola and Sangamon Valley/Tri-City are 2-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference games and are in a four-way tie (with ALAH and Villa Grove) for second place behind 3-0 Toledo Cumberland. ... Arcola sophomore quarterback Tanner Thomas has 864 total yards this season (584 passing, six TD/274 yards rushing, 6 TDs) and 13 total touchdowns this year. Riders running back Grant Wilson started the season slow but has averaged 106 yards a game over the last three weeks. The senior has a total of 334 yards rushing and seven TDs this season. ... The Storm has already doubled their win this season after finishing 1-8 in 2021. The offense and defense is led by senior Chase Walters, who has 540 yards rushing and a 44 total tackles. Senior running backs Mason Hardy (225 yards) and Kaden Dougherty (216 yards) are also key to the offense. Collin Cramer is the Storm's leading receiving target.