Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings.

Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower 48-0. MacArthur beat Springfield High 34-28.

LAST MEETING: Jacksonville won 23-20 in Week 9 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Jacksonville travels to Rochester in Week 8. MacArthur plays at Normal University.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Jacksonville, Elijah Owens (QB), Cameron Mitchell (RB), Mani Moore (RB), LaMarion Williams (RB), Rodney Reed (WR), Deone Salther (WR). For MacArthur, Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Rodrick Millsap (RB), MJ Murphy (RB), Sam Owens (WR/CB), Jamere Singleton (WR/LB), Cameron France (QB), Ethan Badon (OL/DL), Kain Radley (OL/DL).

NOTES: Jacksonville ruined MacArthur's hopes of making the playoffs last season, with a three-point victory to finish out the regular season. The Crimsons have combined for 1,670 yards rushing this season, led by Cameron Mitchell with 535 yards and six scores, followed by Mani Moore with 387 yards and six scores. Quarterback Elijah Owens has 347 yards rushing and nine scores that compliment his 743 yards passing and nine more scores through the air. ... The Generals are coming off a come-from-behind victory against Springfield High that was won on the final play of the game. Running back Rodrick Millsap returned a kickoff for a touchdown and grabbed an interception to dominate both sides of the ball last week. Generals wide receiver Sam Owens was quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones' favorite target with two receiving touchdowns. The Generals need to pick up a win in one of their final three games — against Jacksonville, at Normal University (W8) and home for Rochester (W9) — to qualify for the playoffs.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley (4-2, 2-2 CIC) at No. 5 Shelbyville (6-0, 4-0 CIC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Sullivan lost at St. Teresa 63-12. Shelbyville defeated Meridian 43-0 on the road.

LAST MEETING: The teams did not play each other in 2020 or 2021. The last meeting was a Week 4 win by Shelbyville 56-40 in 2019.

NEXT WEEK: Sullivan plays at Central A&M in Week 8. Shelbyville goes to St. Teresa.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aian Fryman (RB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS). For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB).

NOTES: A win over the Rams would give Sullivan/Okaw Valley its first playoff-qualifying season since 2015. Sullivan's Cooper Christensen has 1,011 yards passing and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore but one of his favorite targets Aiden Ballinger (321 yards receiving, five TDs) could be out with a shoulder injury. Receiver Kyle Corkill (251 yards and two scores) will look to pick up the slack. Running back Aian Fryman leads the Redskins with 452 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Shelbyville is also having a historic start to its season with a 6-0 record its best start in over 25 years, according to the IHSA website. The Rams will try not to look past Sullivan as their matchup against 2A No. 1 St. Teresa is next week with the CIC title likely on the line.

No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (6-0) at No. 3 Williamsville (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Williamsville defeated New Berlin 48-14. Maroa beat Stanford Olympia 42-20.

LAST MEETING: Williamsville won 21-14 in Week 5 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Williamsville will be at Pleasant Plains in Week 8. Maroa hosts New Berlin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Maroa, Kaiden Maurer (QB), Jack Horve (QB), Aiden Riser (RB/LB), Jacob Blunck (RB), Zayn Giles (WR), Mitch Williams (WR). For Williamsville, Jake Seman (QB), Harley Sharp (RB), Braddock Cates (RB), Ethan Hinds (WR), Jackson Workman (WR), Colvin Fleck (WR), Colin Ripperda (LB), Colin Burge (LB), Sam McCoy (DL).

NOTES: The winner of this game between the two remaining undefeated teams in the Sangamo Conference will likely determine the conference champion. The Trojans are the No. 2 team in Class 2A and Williamsville is No. 3 in Class 3A in the latest AP Poll. The Bullets have a strong passing game led by senior QB Jake Seman who has 1,422 yards passing and 17 TDs. Senior Ethan Hinds is Seman's favorite target with 31 catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns. ... Maroa's one-two quarterback punch with Kaiden Maurer and Jack Horve have combined for 1,571 yards and 15 touchdowns through six games. The Trojans last defeated Williamsville in Week 4 of the 2018 season in a 35-15 win.

Collinsville (5-1) at Mount Zion (5-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Collinsville beat Granite City 46-0. Mount Zion defeated Effingham 39-36 in overtime.

LAST MEETING: Mount Zion won 36-21 in Week 7 last year.

NEXT WEEK: Collinsville plays at Champaign Centennial in Week 8. Mount Zion plays at Charleston.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Collinsville, Ethan Bagwell (QB), Jerry Richardson (RB/WR), Kolby Anderson (RB), Darren Pennell (WR), Isaiah Norton (MLB) , Rollin Armes (MLB). For Mount Zion, Makobi Adams (QB), Brayden Trimble (WR/DB), Jayger Damarin (RB), Bryson Richardson (RB/DB), Grant McAtee (WR/DB), Jacob Harvey (WR).

NOTES: Collinsville plays football as an independent. Quarterback Ethan Bagwell has thrown for 675 yards and seven touchdowns this season and added 360 yards and five more scores on the ground. Running back Jerry Richardson leads the rushing attack with 458 yards and six TDs. Richardson is also the team's leading receiver with 191 yards and three scores. . ... Mount Zion looks to continue its momentum after an overtime victory on the road at Effingham last week. Braves quarterback Makobi Adams had 369 yards passing and five TDs in the win. Brayden Trimble is the leading receiver in the H&R area with 747 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Tuscola (5-1) at No. 1 St. Teresa (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Tuscola defeated Clinton 29-7. St. Teresa beat Sullivan/Okaw Valley 63-12.

LAST MEETING: Tuscola and St. Teresa didn't play in 2021. St. Teresa defeated Tuscola 41-10 win Week 2 of the 2021 spring season.

NEXT WEEK: St. Teresa hosts Shelbyville in Week 8. Tuscola hosts Warrensburg-Latham.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL). For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB), Royce Harper (RB/LB), Elijah Wills (RB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/DB), Bryan Burcham (OL/DB).

NOTES: Tuscola's only loss came to Shelbyville in Week 4, 40-6. Last week, the Warriors' passing game led the way with 294 yards and two touchdowns for quarterback Jordan Quinn. Receiver Hunter Branca had nine receptions for 136 yards. ...St. Teresa has moved into the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in the latest AP poll. Bulldogs running back Royce Harper had his biggest game of the season last week against Sullivan with 176 yards rushing and three TDs. Elijah Wills led the defense with seven tackles and two for a loss.