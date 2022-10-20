Take a look at Week 9's standout football games around Central Illinois

It's the final week of the regular season. Here's a look at the area's top games as teams either finish out their years or prepare for the playoffs.

No. 4 Rochester (7-1) at MacArthur (5-3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Rochester defeated Jacksonville 42-14. MacArthur beat Normal University 14-9.

LAST MEETING: The teams did not play last season. Rochester won 70-39 in Week 5 of the spring 2021 season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Rochester, Keeton Reiss (QB), Ian Lichtenberger (RB), Bryan Zulauf (RB), Parker Gillespie (WR), Canon Bruce (WR), Jack Swaney (WR), Anthony Marinelli (WR), Tyson Binion (LB), Parker Lyons (LB), Jamal Bramer (LB). For MacArthur, Brylan McHood-Jones (QB), Azarion Richardson (WR), Rodrick Millsap (RB), MJ Murphy (RB), Sam Owens (WR/CB), Jamere Singleton (WR/LB), Cameron France (QB), Ethan Badon (OL/DL), Kain Radley (OL/DL).

NOTES: Rochester's passing game is just as strong as their running game this season. Senior quarterback Keeton Reiss is 86-for-121 for 1,374 yards and 14 touchdowns through eight games. At 6-0 and 255 pounds, Reiss is not your typical high school running quarterback with just 232 yards rushing this season on 44 carries, but nine of those carries have been TDs. Reiss' two favorite passing targets are Parker Gillespie (27 catches for 436 yards) and Jack Swaney (25 catches for 253 yards). ... The Generals want to lock up a playoff spot for sure with a sixth win but MacArthur hasn't had recent success against Rochester, last beating the Rockets 38-33 in Week 8 of the 2014 season. The Generals' defense secured their fifth victory last week against Normal U-High and they will look to slow down Rochester's offense, which has averaged 45 points a game.

No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (8-0) at No. 5 Athens (7-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Maroa beat New Berlin 51-13 in Week 8. Athens defeated Riverton 49-0.

LAST MEETING: Athens beat Maroa 28-21 in Week 8 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Athens, Cory Craig (RB/LB), Camren Bigard (RB), Drew Cushman (QB), Camden Austin (RB/FS), Tank Hill (WR/CB), Brayden Leathers (G/MLB), Zac Laird (LB/TE). For Maroa-Forsyth, Kaiden Maurer (QB), Jack Horve (QB), Aiden Riser (RB/LB), Jacob Blunck (RB), Zayn Giles (WR), Mitch Williams (WR).

NOTES: The one blemish in Athens' season was a loss to Williamsville, 41-12, in Week 5. Maroa beat the Bullets 24-20 in Week 7. If the Warriors defeat Maroa on Friday, it would create a three-way tie at the top of the Sangamo Conference. If Maroa wins, it will be its first Sangamo title since 2018 ... Athens' offense is run heavy, racking up 2,402 rushing yards and just 349 passing this season. Junior Cory Craig has 1,032 yards on the ground on 132 carries and 16 TDs. Camren Bigard has 712 yards rushing 96 carries with 13 TDs. Linebacker Brayden Leathers leads the defense with 62 tackles and nine tackles for a loss. ... The Trojans are the No. 2 team in Class 2A and Athens is No. 5 in Class 1A. Maroa is looking for their first undefeated regular season since 2018. On senior night, Trojans quarterback Jack Horve was 15-for-19 for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a win over New Berlin. Running back Aidan Riser has found the end zone 21 times this season (18 rushing, three receiving).

Central A&M (6-2) at Shelbyville (7-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Central A&M beat Sullivan/Okaw Valley 43-6 in Week 8. Shelbyville lost to St. Teresa 41-14.

LAST MEETING: Central A&M won 22-7 in Week 9 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Central A&M, Drew Damery (QB), Colby Morrison (RB), Will Thompson (RB), Maddix Plain (WR), Carter Thomas (WR/CB), Hayden Sams (WR), Gabe Delmendo (LB), Kaden Piersall (LB). For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB).

NOTES: Both teams are already in the playoffs and are playing for improved seeding, a possible first round home game and having some positive momentum heading into the postseason. The Raiders had a strong win against Sullivan as running back Will Thompson had an all-around standout game. The senior ran for 110 yards and a touchdown, had four tackles, a fumble recovery, and returned an interception for a touchdown against Sullivan. ... The Rams look to get back on track after suffering their first setback of the season against St. T last Friday. The Shelbyville offense was slowed last week to two scores with quarterback Brody Boehm running for a score and passing for another.