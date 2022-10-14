Take a seat: Bloomington owns Champaign Central in huge victory 31-7

Bloomington showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 31-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 30, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on September 30 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
