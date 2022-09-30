Take a seat: Chatham Glenwood owns Springfield Lanphier in huge victory 56-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chatham Glenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-14 explosion on Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Titans opened a colossal 42-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Chatham Glenwood thundered to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

