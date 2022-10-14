 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking care of business: Danville scores early, often in pounding of Peoria Richwoods 58-7

  • 0

Danville left no doubt in recording a 58-7 beating of Peoria Richwoods on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 44-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Danville pulled to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Knights 6-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on September 30, Danville squared off with Normal in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News