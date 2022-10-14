Taking care of business: Danville scores early, often in pounding of Peoria Richwoods 58-7

Danville left no doubt in recording a 58-7 beating of Peoria Richwoods on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 44-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Danville pulled to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Knights 6-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.