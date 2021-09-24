 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Effingham sinks Taylorville 27-7

Effingham grabbed a 27-7 victory at the expense of Taylorville during this Illinois football game.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Effingham and Taylorville were both scoreless.

Effingham opened a tight 6-0 gap over Taylorville at the intermission.

The Flaming Hearts enjoyed a huge margin over the Tornadoes with a 20-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 27-7 final-quarter tie.

