Taking on water: Effingham sinks Taylorville 27-7

Effingham grabbed a 27-7 victory at the expense of Taylorville during this Illinois football game.
Recently on September 10 , Taylorville squared up on Mattoon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Effingham and Taylorville were both scoreless.
Effingham opened a tight 6-0 gap over Taylorville at the intermission.
The Flaming Hearts enjoyed a huge margin over the Tornadoes with a 20-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 27-7 final-quarter tie.
