Taking on water: Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op sinks Champaign St. Thomas More 36-20

Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op grabbed a 36-20 victory at the expense of Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Falcons opened with a 36-20 advantage over the Sabers through the first quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

