Taking on water: Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op sinks Champaign St. Thomas More 36-20

Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op grabbed a 36-20 victory at the expense of Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Falcons opened with a 36-20 advantage over the Sabers through the first quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
