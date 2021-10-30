Taking on water: Paris sinks Mt. Zion 17-6

Paris grabbed a 17-6 victory at the expense of Mt. Zion on October 30 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 15 , Mt Zion squared up on Charleston in a football game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead over the Braves.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Tigers darted over the Braves when the fourth quarter began 14-0.
