Taking on water: Pleasant Plains sinks Pittsfield 30-14

Playing with a winning hand, Pleasant Plains trumped Pittsfield 30-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Saukees.

Pittsfield got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-9 margin over Pleasant Plains at intermission.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 9-0 lead over the Saukees.

