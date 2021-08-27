 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Tolono Unity sinks Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Stretched out and finally snapped, Tolono Unity put just enough pressure on Fairbury Prairie Central to earn a 41-28 victory on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Tolono Unity's influence showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Tolono Unity drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Fairbury Prairie Central after the first quarter.

