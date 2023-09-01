Taylorville recorded a big victory over Robinson 35-13 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-7 lead over Robinson.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Taylorville roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.