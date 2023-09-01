Taylorville recorded a big victory over Robinson 35-13 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-7 lead over Robinson.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Taylorville roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
