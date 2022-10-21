Taylorville sets early tone to dominate Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14

Fast and furious, Taylorville took charge from the start to knock back Bethalto Civic Memorial and eventually earn a 34-14 decision in Illinois high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-0 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.
Taylorville stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
