Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Taylorville took an early lead by forging a 20-6 margin over Olney Richland County after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Taylorville breathed fire to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

