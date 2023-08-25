Amboy sent Decatur LSA home scoreless in a 46-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Amboy opened with a 24-0 advantage over Decatur LSA through the first quarter.

The Clippers registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Amboy breathed fire to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

