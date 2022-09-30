Thunderstruck: Havana-Midwest Central Coop shrugs off early deficit to trim Abingdon-Avon 40-20

Havana-Midwest Central Coop fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Abingdon-Avon 40-20 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Abingdon-Avon started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Havana-Midwest Central Coop at the end of the first quarter.

The Ducks' offense moved in front for an 18-12 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Havana-Midwest Central Coop charged to a 40-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

