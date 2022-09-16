Toledo Cumberland derailed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's hopes after a 28-26 verdict during this Illinois football game.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited final-quarter performance.

