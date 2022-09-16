Toledo Cumberland derailed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's hopes after a 28-26 verdict during this Illinois football game.
Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited final-quarter performance.
The last time Toledo Cumberland and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played in a 45-0 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
