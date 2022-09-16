 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toledo Cumberland casts spell on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26

  • 0

Toledo Cumberland derailed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's hopes after a 28-26 verdict during this Illinois football game.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played in a 45-0 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 2 , Toledo Cumberland squared off with Tuscola in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News