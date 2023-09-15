Toledo Cumberland collected a solid win over Villa Grove in an 18-7 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland moved in front of Villa Grove 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Blue Devils inched back to a 12-7 deficit.

Toledo Cumberland jumped to an 18-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Toledo Cumberland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.