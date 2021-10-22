 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toledo Cumberland makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-8

  • 0

Toledo Cumberland jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 44-8 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Pirates a 13-0 lead over the Storm.

Toledo Cumberland's offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op at halftime.

Toledo Cumberland jumped on top ahead of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News