Toledo Cumberland makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-8

Toledo Cumberland jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 44-8 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave the Pirates a 13-0 lead over the Storm.
Toledo Cumberland's offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op at halftime.
Toledo Cumberland jumped on top ahead of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-0 as the fourth quarter started.
