Toledo Cumberland makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-8

Toledo Cumberland jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 44-8 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Pirates a 13-0 lead over the Storm.

Toledo Cumberland's offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op at halftime.

Toledo Cumberland jumped on top ahead of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.