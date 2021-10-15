Toledo Cumberland pours it on Cerro Gordo 41-8

Toledo Cumberland left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cerro Gordo 41-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Toledo Cumberland opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.
Toledo Cumberland's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Cerro Gordo at halftime.
Toledo Cumberland's upper-hand showed as it carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
