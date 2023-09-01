Toledo Cumberland's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Niantic Sangamon Valley 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Niantic Sangamon Valley faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.

