Toledo Cumberland triumphs in strong showing over Shelbyville 51-27

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Toledo Cumberland broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 51-27 explosion on Shelbyville in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.

The Pirates opened with a 30-14 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.

