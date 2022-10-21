Toledo Cumberland's convoy passes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-15

Toledo Cumberland tipped and eventually toppled Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-15 in Illinois high school football action on October 21.
