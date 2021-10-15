Tolono Unity baffles Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Tolono Unity stuffed Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.
Tolono Unity broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
In recent action on October 1, Tolono Unity faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Fairbury Prairie Central on October 1 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.