Tolono Unity baffles Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Tolono Unity stuffed Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.

Tolono Unity broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

