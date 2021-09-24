Tolono Unity controls the action and Bloomington Central Catholic in affair 41-13

Tolono Unity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomington Central Catholic 41-13 during this Illinois football game.
Tolono Unity registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over Bloomington Central Catholic.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on September 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.