Tolono Unity unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 49-9 Friday in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.
The last time Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 62-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on Aug. 25 at Tolono Unity High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.