Tolono Unity eventually beat Fairbury Prairie Central 27-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-6 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 14-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

