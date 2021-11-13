Tolono Unity engulfs Williamsville in flames 28-7

Tolono Unity didn't tinker around with Williamsville. A 28-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.
Tolono Unity made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.
The Rockets kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Bullets' expense.
The Rockets remained on top of the Bullets through a scoreless third quarter.
Recently on October 30 , Williamsville squared up on Beardstown in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.