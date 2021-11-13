Tolono Unity engulfs Williamsville in flames 28-7

Tolono Unity didn't tinker around with Williamsville. A 28-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.

Tolono Unity made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Bullets' expense.

The Rockets remained on top of the Bullets through a scoreless third quarter.

